Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Drops By 93.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the October 14th total of 257,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FTXN opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the third quarter worth about $723,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the third quarter worth about $7,526,000. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 167,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,221 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 512,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter.

