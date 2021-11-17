Short Interest in Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Increases By 31,000.0%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, a growth of 31,000.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

FRCEF opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. Fletcher Building has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $5.60.

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

