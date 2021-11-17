Short Interest in Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Increases By 12,900.0%

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 12,900.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,587,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GAXY opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Galaxy Next Generation has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

Get Galaxy Next Generation alerts:

Galaxy Next Generation Company Profile

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in manufacturing and distribution of interactive learning technologies and enhanced audio solutions. The company was founded by Steven Whitten in 1991 and is headquartered in Toccoa, GA.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Next Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Next Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.