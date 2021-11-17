Short Interest in Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Increases By 12,900.0%

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 12,900.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,587,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GAXY opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Galaxy Next Generation has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.
Galaxy Next Generation Company Profile
