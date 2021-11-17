Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Drops By 51.8%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the October 14th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.16. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,724. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $34.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.