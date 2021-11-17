Short Interest in Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Drops By 64.5%

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 429,900 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the October 14th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GROM opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. Grom Social Enterprises has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36.

Get Grom Social Enterprises alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grom Social Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Grom Social Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grom Social Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.