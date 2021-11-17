Short Interest in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) Drops By 60.6%

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the October 14th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISLE. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,690,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,747,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,268,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth $6,053,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISLE opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

