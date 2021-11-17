Short Interest in Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Drops By 49.4%

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the October 14th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:KSPHF remained flat at $$21.55 on Wednesday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $21.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47.

Get Kissei Pharmaceutical alerts:

Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and health foods. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Information Service, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment researches, develops, manufactures, and markets drugs, which are used in the fields of urology, dialysis, women’s health, ophthalmology, endocrinology and metabolism.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.