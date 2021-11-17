Short Interest in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) Drops By 59.4%

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 188,100 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the October 14th total of 463,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE LAIX remained flat at $$0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 85,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,097. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.90. LAIX has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.92.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by $2.57. The company had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LAIX in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LAIX in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in LAIX in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in LAIX by 220.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 32,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LAIX in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

About LAIX

LAIX, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet.

