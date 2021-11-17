Short Interest in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Grows By 456.5%

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 456.5% from the October 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,414,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,856,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after buying an additional 93,110 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,016,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,073,000 after acquiring an additional 80,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

LVHD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.83. 58 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,148. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $38.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.