Short Interest in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Grows By 576.0%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, an increase of 576.0% from the October 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NPNYY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS:NPNYY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. 54,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,249. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.53. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40.

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

