Short Interest in Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Rises By 343.4%

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 441,600 shares, an increase of 343.4% from the October 14th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONXXF remained flat at $$10.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22. Ontex Group has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

Get Ontex Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ONXXF. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ontex Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from €15.00 ($17.65) to €9.00 ($10.59) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ontex Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ontex Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. The company offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products, as well as produces and sells face masks.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Ontex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.