Short Interest in Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Expands By 2,978.3%

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a growth of 2,978.3% from the October 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,612,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BPSR opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. Organicell Regenerative Medicine has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and to provide other related services. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally based research and development activities and also provides healthcare, anti-aging, and regenerative services.

