Short Interest in Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Declines By 71.3%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the October 14th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,317. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $22.57.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%.

REMYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

