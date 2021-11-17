Short Interest in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Expands By 300.0%

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the third quarter worth $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the second quarter worth $155,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000.

Shares of RXR Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. 294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,058. RXR Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

