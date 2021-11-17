Short Interest in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Declines By 66.1%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the October 14th total of 223,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.4 days.

SHPMF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. 21,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

