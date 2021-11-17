Short Interest in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Declines By 66.1%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the October 14th total of 223,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.4 days.
SHPMF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. 21,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.31.
About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
Read More: Percentage Decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.