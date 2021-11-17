Short Interest in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Rises By 331.7%

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 331.7% from the October 14th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:SHI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

