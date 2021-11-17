Short Interest in Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Declines By 82.6%

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the October 14th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCMWY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

SCMWY stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.27. 12,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

