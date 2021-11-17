Short Interest in Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Declines By 82.6%

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 82.6% from the October 14th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SCMWY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.
SCMWY stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.27. 12,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $61.06.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.
