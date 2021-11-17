Short Interest in Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Grows By 400.0%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Table Trac stock remained flat at $$3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Table Trac has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43.
Table Trac Company Profile
Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Table Trac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Table Trac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.