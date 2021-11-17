Short Interest in Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Grows By 400.0%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Table Trac stock remained flat at $$3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Table Trac has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43.

Table Trac, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of casino management systems. It develops a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations. Its primary product is Casino Trac, a full-featured casino management system for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration, vault and cage management, and audit and accounting tasks.

