Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Rises By 270.8%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 270.8% from the October 14th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of THBRF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.59. 17,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,318. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.

Get Thunderbird Entertainment Group alerts:

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.