Short Interest in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Increases By 481.3%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 583,000 shares, an increase of 481.3% from the October 14th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TORM by 54.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in TORM by 79.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the first quarter valued at $2,583,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TORM by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the second quarter valued at $256,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMD opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. TORM has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $591.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of -343.57.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 13.80%.

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

