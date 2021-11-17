Short Interest in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Drops By 75.0%

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 134,242 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 176,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 149,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 145,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 100,414 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares during the period.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.69. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,496. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

