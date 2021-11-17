Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Expands By 109.4%

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 109.4% from the October 14th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TSRYY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 39,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,551. Treasury Wine Estates has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $9.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.2638 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

