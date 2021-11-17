Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Expands By 109.4%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 109.4% from the October 14th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TSRYY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 39,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,551. Treasury Wine Estates has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $9.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.2638 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.

