Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Declines By 63.9%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the October 14th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CDC stock opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $51.48 and a one year high of $68.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 142.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 173,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 28,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter.

