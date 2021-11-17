Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Grows By 349.5%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 349.5% from the October 14th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Wynn Macau stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. Wynn Macau has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $21.33.
About Wynn Macau
