Short Interest in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Drops By 96.5%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the October 14th total of 3,578,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,855,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ZNOG opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

Zion Oil & Gas Company Profile

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc engages in exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It holds one petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel license. The company was founded by John M. Brown on April 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

