Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSCF opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.