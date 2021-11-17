Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sight Sciences Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SGHT. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $22.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.59. Sight Sciences has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Sight Sciences news, Director Staffan Encrantz acquired 527,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $12,649,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sight Sciences

