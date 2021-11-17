Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.10. The stock had a trading volume of 470,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,837. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.86 and its 200-day moving average is $262.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $328.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 10.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 33.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

