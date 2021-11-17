Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) dropped 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.94 and last traded at $68.94. Approximately 116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.87.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.68.

About Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY)

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy duty trucks (HDTs), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDTs), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks, Engines, and Finance.

