SkinCoin (SKIN) Trading 383.4% Higher This Week

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 41.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. SkinCoin has a market cap of $867,659.50 and $46,241.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 383.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00048742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.00223225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010458 BTC.

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

