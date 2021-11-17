Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the October 14th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYA. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,453,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,752,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,252,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,189,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,646,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,332. Skydeck Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

