Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 26.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SKY opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.04. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 2.13. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SKY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

