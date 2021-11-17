SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) Hits New 12-Month High at $526.00

SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 526 ($6.87) and last traded at GBX 526 ($6.87), with a volume of 84183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 518 ($6.77).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 486.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 463.31. The stock has a market cap of £808.70 million and a P/E ratio of 3.34.

Get SL Private Equity alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. SL Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SL Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.