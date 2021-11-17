Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$39.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.43. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$23.24 and a 12 month high of C$41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.62.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.43.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

