SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at Desjardins

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CWYUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.14.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

