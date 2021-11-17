SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 980.0% from the October 14th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SMCE stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. SMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

Get SMC Entertainment alerts:

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc engages in the recorded music business in the United States. Its business primarily consists of the discovery and development of artists and the related marketing, distribution and licensing of recorded music produced by such artists. The company was founded by Ralph Tashjian and Will Bronson on January 23, 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for SMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.