SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 980.0% from the October 14th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SMCE stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. SMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
About SMC Entertainment
