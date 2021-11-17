Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Up to $22.60

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.60, but opened at $23.43. Snap One shares last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 1,282 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPO. Raymond James began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $253.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Snap One during the third quarter worth $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,728,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,964,000.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

