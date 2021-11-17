Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from €36.00 ($42.35) to €37.00 ($43.53) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.61.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

