Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($21.18) to €28.00 ($32.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from €36.00 ($42.35) to €37.00 ($43.53) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.61.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Société Générale Société anonyme (SCGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.