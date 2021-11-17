SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 979,300 shares, a growth of 115.2% from the October 14th total of 455,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.6 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of SFTBF traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,370. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.57. SoftBank Group has a 12-month low of $53.68 and a 12-month high of $100.00.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

