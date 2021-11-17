Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) versus TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Head-To-Head Review

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) and TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Biosciences and TCR2 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences N/A -35.42% -30.86% TCR2 Therapeutics N/A -29.64% -26.68%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Solid Biosciences and TCR2 Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 0 2 4 0 2.67 TCR2 Therapeutics 0 2 8 0 2.80

Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential upside of 381.83%. TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $28.20, suggesting a potential upside of 322.79%. Given Solid Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Solid Biosciences has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCR2 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.7% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solid Biosciences and TCR2 Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$88.29 million ($0.83) -2.54 TCR2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$67.12 million ($2.46) -2.71

TCR2 Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics beats Solid Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle in May 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

