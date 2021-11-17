Somerset Trust Co Acquires Shares of 3,924 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $2,341,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $12,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $275.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

