Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the October 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SMPNY traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. Sompo has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $24.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sompo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

