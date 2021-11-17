Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,377 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

