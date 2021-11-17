South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Trading Down 12.9%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS) dropped 12.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 1,924,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 581% from the average daily volume of 282,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a market cap of C$28.85 million and a P/E ratio of -12.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17.

Get South Star Battery Metals alerts:

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for South Star Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Star Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.