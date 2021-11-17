Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

NYSE SCCO traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $60.57. 745,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,440. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.15. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $54.91 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 32.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 5.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

