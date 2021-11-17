Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.27. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 38.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 111.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $915,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 105.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,623 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $59,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $46,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.