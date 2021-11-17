Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.76), RTT News reports. Spark Networks updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

LOV opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

In other news, Director Bradley Goldberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 59,000 shares of company stock worth $198,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOV shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.

