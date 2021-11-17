Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months, thanks to a robust sales trend, which was retained in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Despite the earnings miss, sales not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year. Continued strength in the global pet care category and Global Productivity Improvement Plan has been growth drivers. Management issued an upbeat fiscal 2022 view. The company also expects the second half of fiscal 2022 to witness improved year-over-year results from the first half. However, the company has been witnessing dismal margins stemming from elevated freight and raw-material costs. This led to a bottom-line decline in the fiscal fourth quarter. The company also highlighted that inflation pressure is expected to be more pronounced in the first half of 2022.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPB. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.71.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.84. 6,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,367. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $64.14 and a fifty-two week high of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.39.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

