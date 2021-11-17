Spero Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.80) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Spero Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.80) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.79). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.72) EPS.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.84% and a negative net margin of 454.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPRO. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $23.64.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 134,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,509,226.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 420,526 shares of company stock worth $7,584,504 in the last three months. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,185,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,824,000 after buying an additional 170,094 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 67.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 555,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 222,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 7.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after buying an additional 31,153 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 169,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

