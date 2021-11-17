Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Up to $44.76

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.76, but opened at $46.51. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $46.94, with a volume of 8,825 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

